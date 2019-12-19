Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Dec. 23 – Cheeseburger, Coleslaw, Savory Potatoes, Root Beer Float.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – CLOSED

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED

Thursday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Friday, Dec. 27 – Chicken Alfredo over Pasta, Buttered Broccoli, Garlic Roll, Fruit Cocktail Cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, December 20: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town