Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Monday, Dec. 23 – Cheeseburger, Coleslaw, Savory Potatoes, Root Beer Float.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 – CLOSED
Wednesday, Dec. 25 – CLOSED
Thursday, Dec. 26 – CLOSED
Friday, Dec. 27 – Chicken Alfredo over Pasta, Buttered Broccoli, Garlic Roll, Fruit Cocktail Cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
Monday:
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, December 20: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town