Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities and OATS Schedule

 

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Monday, Dec. 16 – Baked Ham, Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Roll, Cherry Cheesecake.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 17 –Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Country Blend Vegetables, Roll, Jello/Fruit.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 18 – Grilled Chicken on a Bun, Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Tossed Salad, Turtle Brownie.
  • Thursday, Dec. 19 – Salisbury Steak over Mashed Potatoes, Normandy Vegetables, Fresh Baked Roll, Chocolate Cake.
  • Friday, Dec. 20 – Ham and Beans, Spinach, Cornbread, Fresh Baked Cookies.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Thursday:
Noon – Pinochle
By appointment – Grace Foot Clinic

NOTICE: If Ava schools areclosed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

  • Friday, December 13: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town
  • Wednesday, December 18: Eastern Douglas to Ava: Ava in town
  • Friday, December 20: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town

