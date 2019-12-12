Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities and OATS Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Dec. 16 – Baked Ham, Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Roll, Cherry Cheesecake.

Tuesday, Dec. 17 –Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Country Blend Vegetables, Roll, Jello/Fruit.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 – Grilled Chicken on a Bun, Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Tossed Salad, Turtle Brownie.

Thursday, Dec. 19 – Salisbury Steak over Mashed Potatoes, Normandy Vegetables, Fresh Baked Roll, Chocolate Cake.

Friday, Dec. 20 – Ham and Beans, Spinach, Cornbread, Fresh Baked Cookies.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50, Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Tuesday:

Noon – Pitch Tournament

2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Thursday:

Noon – Pinochle

By appointment – Grace Foot Clinic

NOTICE: If Ava schools areclosed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, December 13: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town

Wednesday, December 18: Eastern Douglas to Ava: Ava in town

Eastern Douglas to Ava: Ava in town Friday, December 20: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town