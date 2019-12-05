Ava Senior Center

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Monday, Dec. 9 – Roast Beef, Baked Potato, Antigua Blend Vegetables, Fresh Baked Roll, Fruit Cobbler.

– Beef Stew, Fresh Tossed Salad, Fresh Baked Biscuit, Ice Cream Sundae. Friday, Dec. 13 – Polish Sausage with Sauerkraut, Potato Salad, Fresh Baked Cookie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

Monday:

6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music

Noon – Pitch Tournament

2:00 p.m. – TOPS

Noon – Pool Tournament

Noon – Pinochle

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, December 6: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town

To Ozark Friday, December 13: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town