Ava Senior Center

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Monday, Dec. 9 – Roast Beef, Baked Potato, Antigua Blend Vegetables, Fresh Baked Roll, Fruit Cobbler.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 –Oven Faced Turkey, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Buttered Mixed Vegetables, Spice Cake.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Pepper Steak over Rice, Green Beans, Cheesy Herb Biscuit, Coconut Cream Pie.
- Thursday, Dec. 12 – Beef Stew, Fresh Tossed Salad, Fresh Baked Biscuit, Ice Cream Sundae.
- Friday, Dec. 13 – Polish Sausage with Sauerkraut, Potato Salad, Fresh Baked Cookie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
ACTIVITIES
- Monday:
6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
- Tuesday:
Noon – Pitch Tournament
2:00 p.m. – TOPS
- Wednesday:
Noon – Pool Tournament
- Thursday:
Noon – Pinochle
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, December 6: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town
- Tuesday, December 10: To Ozark
- Friday, December 13: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town