Ava Senior Center

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice. (If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

  • Monday, Dec. 9 – Roast Beef, Baked Potato, Antigua Blend Vegetables, Fresh Baked Roll, Fruit Cobbler.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 10 –Oven Faced Turkey, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Buttered Mixed Vegetables, Spice Cake.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Pepper Steak over Rice, Green Beans, Cheesy Herb Biscuit, Coconut Cream Pie.
  • Thursday, Dec. 12 – Beef Stew, Fresh Tossed Salad, Fresh Baked Biscuit, Ice Cream Sundae.
  • Friday, Dec. 13 – Polish Sausage with Sauerkraut, Potato Salad, Fresh Baked Cookie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00

ACTIVITIES

  • Monday:
    6:00 p.m. – Monday Night Music
  • Tuesday:
    Noon – Pitch Tournament
    2:00 p.m. – TOPS
  • Wednesday:
    Noon – Pool Tournament
  • Thursday:
    Noon – Pinochle

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 1-800-770-6287
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

  • Friday, December 6: Eastern Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town
  • Tuesday, December 10: To Ozark
  • Friday, December 13: Western Douglas County to Ava: Ava in town

