Ava Christmas Frolic and Parade

The Christmas season is here with a host of activities available to everyone, especially those interested in participating in holiday festivities and Christmas celebrations. And, this weekend, the Ava Chamber of Commerce is hosting two of their seasonal events.

On Friday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., the annual Christmas Frolic will be held at the American Legion Hall, in Ava.

Evening festivities promise a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as the opportunity for children to visit with Santa and let him know what they want for Christmas this year.

Special musical entertainment will be provided by the Ava High School Chamber Choir, along with the crowning of the 2019 Master and Miss Merry Christmas. The names of the winning candidates will be announced during the evening.

Crafts, children’s bingo, and concessions will also be available, with Melancholy Roasting coffee, additional hot drinks and food items.

The event is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 1:00 p.m., the Ava Christmas Parade will be the main focus in town as a variety of holiday floats, horses, tractors, and parade participants will travel to the Ava Square via North Jefferson Street. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Star-Spangled Christmas.”

For more information, please call the Chamber office, 683-4594, or drop by the office located at 810 Collins Avenue, Ava, Mo.