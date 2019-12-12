Ava Art Guild Update

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Shirley Yiping Zhang will lead a workshop on Chinese painting and culture. Shirley is an artist, author, singer and wonderful lady. She travels the world teaching and learning culture and art. This is a unique opportunity for Ava. Come early to find a good seat. Social time, including a potluck lunch, is at 1 p.m., business meeting at 1:30 and workshop begins at 2 p.m. Potluck is open to everyone, please bring a dish to share. This is requested but not required.

The workshop is free and open to the public. All supplies are provided by the Guild.

The Gallery will close after the workshop, but you still have a couple of days to shop for unique handmade gifts and art. Sales at the Gallery supports local artists, and the Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gallery is closed for January and February then will reopen for all new workshops in March.

Upcoming Workshops for 2020:

March 14, acrylic painting led by Rita Fancher;

April 11, Janice Finn will lead a twisted wire nests session;

May 9, Quilt Blocks with Jo Ann Hereford;

June 13, Jane Osborn will teach a watercolor painting class;

July 11, Suzy Meelhuysen will lead a class on how to sketch a gnarly tree.

Aug. 8, Sept. 12, and Oct. 10 workshops are to be announced.

Nov 14 Tamara Griswold will lead polymer clay figurine

Dec. 14 workshop to be announced.

All workshops are taught by volunteers and subject to change.