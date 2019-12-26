Attorney General’s Office Secures Refund for Scammed  Elderly Citizen

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As part of his Safe Citizens Initiative, Attorney General Schmitt announced that his office has successfully secured a refund for a Carter County resident who was ripped off by a chair lift company.

The citizen, who is an elderly, disabled veteran, paid over $2,000 to Ameriglide for installation of a chair lift in his home. The company never installed the lift and refused to refund his money.

“Ripping off our elderly and most vulnerable is unacceptable, and my office will ensure that money is refunded or the perpetrators are held accountable. I’m pleased that we were able to get money back in this citizen’s pocket, and we will continue to work with Missouri’s elderly and vulnerable citizens to keep them safe,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

The citizen received a check from the company via FedEx certified mail.

This case is part of a new push by Attorney General Schmitt, called the Safe Citizens Initiative, which will focus the office’s resources to protecting the state’s elderly and vulnerable.

Missourians who have been defrauded are asked to file a complaint online at ago.mo.govor or calling the consumer protection hotline at 1-800-392-8222.