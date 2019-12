From the office of the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney

During Associate Court with Judge Bock Thursday, Dec. 12, there was a total of 73 criminal cases on the docket. There were 52 misdemeanor cases, 10 infractions and 11 felony cases. There were 22 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and there were 8 failure to appear warrants issued. Of the 22 guilty pleas, 11 were wildlife conservation tickets.