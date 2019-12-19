Arno – Hellen Blakey

December 15 – Last Monday, I took my news in, went to the doctor for my ear, then got my medicine.

Tuesday I went to the eye doctor for my yearly check up and got some Christmas cards.

Wednesday I was busy making cakes and cutting them up for Christmas.

Thursday I went to town and got the rest of the things I needed before Christmas. Tom Williams and Hellen Blakey went to their O.E.S. meeting at Theodosia.

Friday Violet and George came by and picked up their Christmas card and cake.

Saturday I baked more cake to be cut up.

Sunday I made it to church. Brother Charles’ message came from Luke 1:26-39 and chapter 2, about Mary being chosen to be the one to have Baby Jesus; and she visited her cousin Elisabeth to tell her the news.

After church we had our Thanks/Christmas dinner. We had plenty of food because there were only 7 there.

I took John his Christmas card and cake. Ellis came by later with pop tabs.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers go out to the Wilma Fish family and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.