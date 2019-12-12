Arno – Hellen Blakey

December 2 – Took my news in and came home and did my washing.

On Tuesday, Pay Day, I went to town, put money on my gas and phone cards, paid the light bill, and got grocery. Ellis and Jr. Gunter came by in the evening.

Wednesday, Violet came in the morning and took me to my dentist in Springfield. When we got back in Ava, Violet filled up with gas. Then we went shopping for Christmas spices and Violet mailed some Christmas cards.

Thursday was bread-making day.

Friday, I got a new bulb put in my night pole light. Baked an angel food cake. Nina came in the afternoon and we went to Ozark and met Monica and Annette and ate. Then we headed to S.G.T. where we met Rene and her mother. We watched “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” A family of faith and a nation on the brink of World War 2 prepares to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace. December 14th is the last day.

Saturday I went over to Tom Williams with a late Birthday card and gift. Then I went to the sheriff’s office and dropped off food for the benefit for their new dog.

It was cold going to church Sunday. Brother Charles message was “Are you lighting,” coming from Isiah chapters 2-8. We should let our light shine so other’s see.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers. My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.

A word to the Ava Bear football boys: A job well done. I listened to all the games twice because I love to listen to Joe announce the game. He set up there pushing you, and you couldn’t hear him. But the vibrations went through the air to you. So again, well done.