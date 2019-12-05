Arno – Hellen Blakey

December 1 – Last Monday, I took my news in, went to the Drugstore and got some groceries.

Tuesday I baked bread for Thursday.

Wednesday I took Joel’s watches to Strong Shop to get fixed, made a blackberry cobbler and two pumpkin pies.

Thursday, James stopped in the morning and took one of the pies with him to Lakota’s Thanksgiving Dinner. I went to Ellis and Michelle’s for Thanksgiving. Turkey and all the trimmings were served, with cobbler and pies for dessert.

Those present were Ellis and Michelle, her mother Carmilta Miller, two brothers, Austin Hamby and girlfriend Whittny Roof, Robert Gunter Jr., daughters Ashly Hamby and boyfriend Kevin Martin, Marquita Yost Cameron, Savanna, Daton, Easton, and Hellen Blakey.

Friday, Ellis and Michelle came and brought my car home; it was dark last night so Ellis drove me home.

Wednesday I had 0.4 in my rain gauge. On Friday I had 1.5 by 5pm and on Saturday I had 1.3 by 12:30pm.

On Saturday Monica and Raylene came up for Fred Follis’ funeral. They stopped by on their way back to Branson.

Brother Charles’ Sunday message was about “Thankfull” coming from 1 Thessalonians, 1 Chronicles, and Psalms.

We must be thankful for what we have and thank God for it.

Those visiting in my home Sunday afternoon were Leigh Ann HeriFord and daughter Olivia, who came and got my 7 bottles of pop tabs, some of those were filled by Ellis. I like helping the school kids when I can. This is a senior project.

Betty Algue came by and picked up the address that has changed since our last Blakey reunion.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers, some will be having surgery and others are getting over their operation.

My prayer and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.