Area School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Dec. 16: Breakfast Sliders, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: Mini-Cinni’s, Peaches, Fruit Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18: Cereal with Yogurt, Apple, Fruit Juice & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 19: Breakfast Pizza, Applesauce, Fruit Juice, & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 20: Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit Juice & Milk.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
- Monday, Dec. 16: Entrees: Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Chili with Cornbread, Turkey and Cheese on a Bun, Taco Salad with Cornbread; Sides: French Fries with Ketchup, Fresh Garden Salad, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup, Pepperoni Calzone, Nacho Munchable, Cobb Salad with Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Fresh Fruit, Banana Orange Mix & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18: Holiday Feast! Entrees: Glazed Ham, Chicken patty; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Pears, Hot Roll, Gingerbread Cookie & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 19: Entrees: Tacos, Chicken Nuggets, Ham and Cheese Roll Up, Chicken Caesar Salad with Italian Bread; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Corn, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 20: Entrees: Tony’s Pizza, Meatball Sub, Chicken Patty on Bun, Italian Chef Salad with Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Broccoli with Ranch Dressing, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple & Milk
Ava Middle School Lunch
- Monday, Dec. 16: Entrees: Pig in a Blanket, Turkey Club Sub, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Blueberry Muffin; To Go: Bacon Turkey Avocado Club, Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar with Focaccia Bread; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Fresh Fruit, Peaches & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: Entrees: Tacos, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Hot Dot on Bun, Salad Bar with Cornbread; To Go: Chicken PO’ Boy, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Seven Layer Dip; Specialty Bar: Grilled Cheese Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Honey Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit, Orange Pineapple Mix & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18: Holiday Feast! Entrees: Glazed Ham with Hot Roll, Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Popcorn Chicken, Salad Bar; Sides: Hot Roll, Fresh Garden Salad, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Fresh Fruit, Pears, Gingerbread Cookie & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 19: Entrees: Jumbo Cheese Ravioli with Focaccia Bread, Ham and Cheese Sub, Cheeseburger, Chicken patty on Bun, Salad Bar with Italian Bread; To Go: Crispy Chicken Wrap, Elvis Burrito with Yogurt, Chicken Caesar Salad with Hot Roll; Specialty Bar: Gyro Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, tater Tots with Ketchup, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 20: Entrees: Beef Burrito, Tony’s Pizza, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Blueberry Muffin; To Go: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Pizza Munchables, Turkey Chef Salad with Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Wrap Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix & Milk.
Ava High School Lunch
- Monday, Dec. 16: Entrees: Pig in a Blanket, Turkey Club Sub, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Blueberry Muffin; To Go: Bacon Turkey Avocado Club, Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar with Focaccia Bread; Side: Fresh Garden Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Fresh Fruit, Peaches & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: Entrees: Tacos, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Hot Dog on Bun, Salad Bar with Cornbread; To Go: Chicken PO’ Boy, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Seven Layer Dip; Specialty Bar: Grilled Cheese Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Honey Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit, Orange Pineapple Mix & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18: Holiday Feast! Entrees: Glazed Ham with Hot Roll, Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Popcorn Chicken, Salad Bar; Sides: Hot Roll, Fresh Garden Salad, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Fresh Fruit, Pears, Gingerbread Cookie & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 19: Entrees: Jumbo Cheese Ravioli with Focaccia Bread, Ham and Cheese Sub, Cheeseburger, Chicken Patty on Bun, Salad Bar with Italian Bread; To Go: Crispy Chicken Wrap, Elvis Burrito with Yogurt, Chicken Caesar Salad with Hot Roll; Specialty Bar: Gyro Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Tater Tots with Ketchup, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce & Milk.
- Friday, December 20: Entrees: Beef Burrito, Tony’s Pizza, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Blueberry Muffin; To Go: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Pizza Munchables, Turkey Chef Salad with Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Wrap Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Baby Carrot with Ranch Dressing, Fresh Fruit, Strawberry Banana Mix & Milk.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Dec. 16: Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: Breakfast Burrito, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18: Yogurt, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 19: Sausage Biscuit, Jelly, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 20: Cereal, Donut, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
- Monday, Dec. 16: Taquitos, Salsa, Chips, Nacho Cheese, Fruit & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: Cheese Burger on a Bun, French Fries, Corn, Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18: Ham, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Broccoli, Roll & Cobbler, Ice Cream Cup & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 19: Frito pie, Grilled Cheese, Green Beans, Fruit & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 20: Pizza, Salad w/Tomatoes, Peas, Banana & Milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Dec. 16: Cereal, Cheese Stick, Fruit & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: Scrambled Eggs & Ham, Hash Brown, Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18: French Toast Sticks, Bacon, Fruit & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 19: Ham & Egg Biscuit, Cheese Stick, Juice & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 20: Biscuit, Sausage or Gravy, Juice & Milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Monday, Dec. 16: Taco Soup with Chips, Salad, Fruit & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Fruit & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 18: Corndog, Fried, Fruit & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 19: Pork Roast, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Fruit & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 20: Pizza, Side Salad, Fruit & Milk.