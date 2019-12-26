Annual Christmas Party Held for Foster Children, Families

By Stacy Garrison

We all have those moments from our childhood that are magical and hold a very special place in our hearts. Due to the generosity of so many local churches, businesses, and individuals, our local foster children in Ozark, Douglas, and Wright counties experienced one of those moments. Couple that with the hard work, organization and the love of family service workers, the annual foster Christmas party was held this last weekend.

The outpouring of love these communities poured out to help ensure the foster children had a magical night was overwhelming. I honestly would be terrified to begin to list the individuals and groups that helped in fear I would miss someone. We were able to fulfill over 167 wishlists.

With a vision above anything I thought possible, a gym was turned into a winter wonderland, with tons of donations and hours of hard work, a meal was prepared for 250+.

The workers poured their heart and soul into providing personalized duffel bags, pillows, and stuffed stockings. Businesses and organizations donated enough pillow cases, flashlights, candy bars, stockings, toothbrushes, and water bottles to give 175 kids one each. We had a church who provided each foster family with a box of loving gifts. The sheriff’s department serves dinner.

Men and women stopped everything to set up, clean up, cook, decorate, shop and wrap! I am telling you until you are part of it you have no idea how much love is poured out.

If anyone wants to help in events like this or other opportunities we have throughout the year with our faith based group Helping Hands, or to partner in Douglas and Wright county with Faith Meets Foster, we would love to have more partners.

If interested in participating, contact Stacy Garrison or Wendy Donley for more information. ¥ou will forever be changed by coming along side these workers, and more importantly, the children and families.