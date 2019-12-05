Albert Fredrick “Fred” Follis

Albert Fredrick Follis, 78 years, 5 months, 2 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on November 26, 2019 at Cox’s South with family by his side.

Fred was born June 24, 1941 in Denver, Colorado to John Henry and Frances Rosalie (Newton) Follis.

Fred was a veteran and served proudly with the United States Marines.

Fred and Joan Bush were united in marriage on February 29, 1964 in Escondido, California and to this union were blessed with three daughters.

Fred enjoyed visiting and meeting new people. He enjoyed working in his garden growing tomatoes and hot peppers to make hot salsa. He loved teasing his grandkids and telling them jokes, and was affectionately known as Papa. He enjoyed spending time with all his family.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John Lester Follis and William Edward Follis.

Fred is survived by his wife Joan, his three children Suzanne Wilson and husband Don of Ridgedale, MO., Sharon Bennett and husband, Gorman of Buffalo, MO., and Karen Riley and husband, Keith of West Plains, MO, seven grandchildren, Keahna, Megan, Alex, Logan, Anna, Abby, and Emily, two great-grandchildren, Kelli and Kiki, his father-in-law, William F. Bush, one brother, Allen Thomas Follis, one sister, Carolyn Rosalie Berry, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside funeral service for Fred was held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Denlow Cemetery, Norwood, MO with burial to follow. Full military honors by Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 and The United States Marine Corp. Officiating was Rev. Oren Alcorn.