Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

On 12/8, Ava Police responded to the 100 block of East Highway 14 over reports of domestic dispute. Officers arrested a subject.

On 12/8, Ava Police responded to the Airport over reports of a plane making an emergency landing. Officers found that smoke in the plane cockpit was dissipating, and remained on-scene until the aircraft was refueled.

On 12/8, Ava Police responded to Ritter Avenue over reports of a man outside singing at the top of his lungs. Officers made contact and the suspect agreed to stay indoors.

On 12/9, Ava Police responded to a location on Johnson Avenue over reports of a man and woman yelling at each other by a car parking in the roadway. Officers spoke to the couple who agreed to remain separated for the evening.

On 12/11, Ava Police responded to the 700 block of Guthery Street over reports of a package being taken off a porch. Officers reviewed video footage of the subject.

On 12/12, Ava Police responded to Walmart and arrested two subjects for shoplifting. Arrests were made on Wright County warrants.

On 12/14, Ava Police responded to the intersection of East Benton and Jefferson over reports of a vehicle with obscene drawings on it. Officers made contact with the owner and advised to either wash the vehicle or move it from view of the parade route.

On 12/14, Ava Police responded to Walmart on Springfield road over reports of a subject fleeing wearing a stolen jacket. Officers located and arrested the subject.