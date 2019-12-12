Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type
12/1 – 12/7
- Alarm – 2
- Animal Call – 2
- Assist Agency – 15
- Assist Person – 2
- Check Building – 1
- Check Person – 2
- Check Well-Being – 2
- C&I Driver – 1
- Civil – 1
- Community Event – 1
- Community Policing – 9
- Domestic Disturbance – 2
- General Disturbance – 1
- Noise Disturbance – 1
- Follow-up – 2
- Funeral Escort – 1
- Misc – 11
- Missing Juvenile – 1
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Nuisance – 1
- Private Property Accident – 2
- Shoplifting – 3
- Stalled Vehicle – 1
- Traffic Stop – 8
- Trespassing – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 7
Total – 81
On 12/01, Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of a vehicle accident with an unoccupied vehicle rolling into another. Vehicle owners exchanged information.
On 12/2, Ava Police assisted the Douglas County Sheriffs Office by arresting a subject at the apartments on Martin Avenue.
On 12/3, Ava Police responded to reports of a loose pit bull in the 200 block of North Fleetwood Street.
On 12/3, Ava Police responded to Walmart Loss Prevention and arrested a subject for shoplifting.
On 12/4, Ava Police responded to reports of a vehicle that was not staying in its lane. Officers found the driver was not intoxicated.
On 12/5, Ava Police responded to Walmart and took a subject into custody.
On 12/6, Ava Police responded to Town and Country bank over reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested a subject.
On 12/6, Ava Police responded to Maple Lane to assist CPS. Officers took a subject into custody, and seized marijuana plants.
On 12/7, Ava Police responded to Food Harvest on Lyle Street over reports of subjects dumpster diving. Officers told the subjects to replace the trash and leave the area.