Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type
12/1 – 12/7

  • Alarm – 2
  • Animal Call – 2
  • Assist Agency – 15
  • Assist Person – 2
  • Check Building – 1
  • Check Person – 2
  • Check Well-Being – 2
  • C&I Driver – 1
  • Civil – 1
  • Community Event – 1
  • Community Policing – 9
  • Domestic Disturbance – 2
  • General Disturbance – 1
  • Noise Disturbance – 1
  • Follow-up – 2
  • Funeral Escort – 1
  • Misc – 11
  • Missing Juvenile – 1
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
  • Nuisance – 1
  • Private Property Accident – 2
  • Shoplifting – 3
  • Stalled Vehicle – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 8
  • Trespassing – 1
  • Cemetery Gates – 7

Total – 81

On 12/01, Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of a vehicle accident with an unoccupied vehicle rolling into another. Vehicle owners exchanged information.

On 12/2, Ava Police assisted the Douglas County Sheriffs Office by arresting a subject at the apartments on Martin Avenue.

On 12/3, Ava Police responded to reports of a loose pit bull in the 200 block of North Fleetwood Street.

On 12/3, Ava Police responded to Walmart Loss Prevention and arrested a subject for shoplifting.

On 12/4, Ava Police responded to reports of a vehicle that was not staying in its lane. Officers found the driver was not intoxicated.

On 12/5, Ava Police responded to Walmart and took a subject into custody.

On 12/6, Ava Police responded to Town and Country bank over reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested a subject.

On 12/6, Ava Police responded to  Maple Lane to assist CPS. Officers took a subject into custody, and seized marijuana plants.

On 12/7, Ava Police responded to Food Harvest on Lyle Street over reports of subjects dumpster diving. Officers told the subjects to replace the trash and leave the area.

