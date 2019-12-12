Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

12/1 – 12/7

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 2

Assist Agency – 15

Assist Person – 2

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 2

Check Well-Being – 2

C&I Driver – 1

Civil – 1

Community Event – 1

Community Policing – 9

Domestic Disturbance – 2

General Disturbance – 1

Noise Disturbance – 1

Follow-up – 2

Funeral Escort – 1

Misc – 11

Missing Juvenile – 1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Nuisance – 1

Private Property Accident – 2

Shoplifting – 3

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Traffic Stop – 8

Trespassing – 1

Cemetery Gates – 7

Total – 81

On 12/01, Ava Police responded to Walmart over reports of a vehicle accident with an unoccupied vehicle rolling into another. Vehicle owners exchanged information.

On 12/2, Ava Police assisted the Douglas County Sheriffs Office by arresting a subject at the apartments on Martin Avenue.

On 12/3, Ava Police responded to reports of a loose pit bull in the 200 block of North Fleetwood Street.

On 12/3, Ava Police responded to Walmart Loss Prevention and arrested a subject for shoplifting.

On 12/4, Ava Police responded to reports of a vehicle that was not staying in its lane. Officers found the driver was not intoxicated.

On 12/5, Ava Police responded to Walmart and took a subject into custody.

On 12/6, Ava Police responded to Town and Country bank over reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested a subject.

On 12/6, Ava Police responded to Maple Lane to assist CPS. Officers took a subject into custody, and seized marijuana plants.

On 12/7, Ava Police responded to Food Harvest on Lyle Street over reports of subjects dumpster diving. Officers told the subjects to replace the trash and leave the area.