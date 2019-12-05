Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

November 24 – November 30

  • Abandoned Vehicle – 1
  • Alarm – 3
  • Assault – 1
  • Assist Agency – 13
  • Assist Person – 3
  • Check Building – 2
  • Check Person – 2
  • Check Vehicle – 2
  • Check Wellbeing – 1
  • Civil – 2
  • Community Policing – 9
  • Disturbance, Domestic – 2
  • Disturbance, General – 1
  • Drunk Driver – 1
  • Follow-up – 2
  • Misc/All Other – 4
  • Missing Juvenile – 1
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
  • Prowler – 1
  • Stealing – 1
  • Traffic Enforcement – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 19
  • Vandalism – 1
  • Cemetery Gates – 2

Total – 76

On 11/24, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Martin Avenue and assisted the Ava Fire Department  over reports of a structure fire.

On 11/24, Ava Police arrested a subject after reports of a domestic disturbance in the Ava PD parking lot.

On 11/24 Ava Police assisted Cox Ambulance in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue over reports of a potential drug overdose.

On 11/26, Ava Police responded to Walmart and took a subject into custody.

On 11/26, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in front of the City Pool.

On 11/27, Ava Police responded to a stalled truck on South Highway 5 by the City Pool. The truck was unoccupied and licensed to a deceased person. Officers coordinated with a towing company to remove the vehicle.

On 11/29, Ava Police responded to the 600 block of Gentry Avenue over reports of a person threatening  to break a resident’s windows. Officers arrested the person.

On 11/30, Ava Police responded to a location on South Spurlock Street over reports of a naked female in the street. Officers assisted the subjects care worker with getting her back into medical custody.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR