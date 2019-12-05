Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

November 24 – November 30

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 3

Assault – 1

Assist Agency – 13

Assist Person – 3

Check Building – 2

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 2

Check Wellbeing – 1

Civil – 2

Community Policing – 9

Disturbance, Domestic – 2

Disturbance, General – 1

Drunk Driver – 1

Follow-up – 2

Misc/All Other – 4

Missing Juvenile – 1

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Prowler – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Enforcement – 1

Traffic Stop – 19

Vandalism – 1

Cemetery Gates – 2

Total – 76

On 11/24, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Martin Avenue and assisted the Ava Fire Department over reports of a structure fire.

On 11/24, Ava Police arrested a subject after reports of a domestic disturbance in the Ava PD parking lot.

On 11/24 Ava Police assisted Cox Ambulance in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue over reports of a potential drug overdose.

On 11/26, Ava Police responded to Walmart and took a subject into custody.

On 11/26, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in front of the City Pool.

On 11/27, Ava Police responded to a stalled truck on South Highway 5 by the City Pool. The truck was unoccupied and licensed to a deceased person. Officers coordinated with a towing company to remove the vehicle.

On 11/29, Ava Police responded to the 600 block of Gentry Avenue over reports of a person threatening to break a resident’s windows. Officers arrested the person.

On 11/30, Ava Police responded to a location on South Spurlock Street over reports of a naked female in the street. Officers assisted the subjects care worker with getting her back into medical custody.