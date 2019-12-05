Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type
November 24 – November 30
- Abandoned Vehicle – 1
- Alarm – 3
- Assault – 1
- Assist Agency – 13
- Assist Person – 3
- Check Building – 2
- Check Person – 2
- Check Vehicle – 2
- Check Wellbeing – 1
- Civil – 2
- Community Policing – 9
- Disturbance, Domestic – 2
- Disturbance, General – 1
- Drunk Driver – 1
- Follow-up – 2
- Misc/All Other – 4
- Missing Juvenile – 1
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Prowler – 1
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Enforcement – 1
- Traffic Stop – 19
- Vandalism – 1
- Cemetery Gates – 2
Total – 76
On 11/24, Ava Police responded to the 500 block of Martin Avenue and assisted the Ava Fire Department over reports of a structure fire.
On 11/24, Ava Police arrested a subject after reports of a domestic disturbance in the Ava PD parking lot.
On 11/24 Ava Police assisted Cox Ambulance in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue over reports of a potential drug overdose.
On 11/26, Ava Police responded to Walmart and took a subject into custody.
On 11/26, Ava Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in front of the City Pool.
On 11/27, Ava Police responded to a stalled truck on South Highway 5 by the City Pool. The truck was unoccupied and licensed to a deceased person. Officers coordinated with a towing company to remove the vehicle.
On 11/29, Ava Police responded to the 600 block of Gentry Avenue over reports of a person threatening to break a resident’s windows. Officers arrested the person.
On 11/30, Ava Police responded to a location on South Spurlock Street over reports of a naked female in the street. Officers assisted the subjects care worker with getting her back into medical custody.