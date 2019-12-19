Academic Students for November, December

Olivia Heriford and Nate Swofford have been selected as the academic students of the month for November.

Nate Swofford, son of Dan Swofford and Brandy Lyons, is involved in FCA, Pep Club, football, basketball and track.

In the community, Nate volunteers at Cross Point Church where he serves in the nursery.

After high school, Nate plans on going to college to play football and earn a degree as a college football coach.

Olivia Heriford, daughter of Randy and Leigh Heriford, is yearbook editor. Olivia is also involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, TREND, Pep Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Anchor Club, Compass Leader, volleyball and A+ Tutoring.

In the community, she volunteers for the mobile food pantry, Small Stars volleyball program, summer school triathlon, Salvation Army bell ringing, and Angel Tree Program. She has also completed a community Suicide Awareness project.

Olivia has earned the Principal’s Triple A Award (academics, attitude, and behavior), Academic Excellence Award, Outstanding Attendance Award, SCA honorable mention in volleyball, 2nd Team All-District in volleyball, 1st Team SCA in volleyball, and Academic All-State, volleyball. She was also voted 2019 Homecoming Queen.

Olivia will graduate with 51 college credit hours.

After high school, Olivia plans on attending Drury University to finish a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Development.

Selected academic students of the month for December 2019 are Dylan King and Emaly Keyes.

Dylan King, the son of David King and Michell Sims King, is involved in football, basketball, National Honor Society, FFA, and student council.

As a community service project, Dylan worked with FFA to clean up trash along Y Highway, and held a hat day at school to raise money for a new K-9 unit.

Dylan will graduate with 12 college credit hours

After high school, Dylan plans on going into aviation or Ag Business. He is also thinking about joining the Navy to obtain flying hours for his commercial pilots license.

Emaly Keyes is the daughter of Amy and James Keyes.

Emaly is involved in National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, volleyball, basketball, and golf.

As a community service project, Emaly sold chili at a hometown football game, with proceeds donated to Options Pregnancy.

She is graduating high school with 63 college credit hours, which means she is leaving high school with an Associates Degree.

Emaly plans on attending Missouri State University where she will pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.