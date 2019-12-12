A Small Medium @ Large

By Galen Chadwick

December 12 – Ok. So last week we ended with the hot button question “Who is liable when someone is struck by a thought?” It’s a timely question. If Trump’s been charged with thinking for himself, say, and Nancy Polosi can catch him at it red-handed, then we could be next. Only the stark paucity of evidence stands in our defense.

But first, let’s address the uproar vexing the world’s top scientists. Derst glutinium? “Where’s the ‘missing glue’?” they’re yelling. It turns out there’s not nearly enough regular matter to account for the amount of excess gravitational force coming from all the black holes and galaxies put together. We’re short, need about 85% more mass, and they’ve run out of ideas. So they’re asking for our help

Put into household terms, it’s about a quarter of all the energy there is. This missing stuff was dubbed ‘dark matter’ (materia nigra) decades ago because nobody can keep saying glutinium with a straight face. But gravity taxes could make carbon credits look like chump change by comparison, no laughing matter.

So since the cause of science is to advance, we must set aside fundamental trust issues and focus on basic questions like “What does someone use gravity for?”

To hold things down. What do aliens do? Defy all the laws of gravity. They just flit around the cosmos, spit out gravity and chew up time as if there was no tomorrow. Clearly, they’ve advanced way beyond our primitive chemical or nuclear propulsion sources that accelerate today’s Fed-X vessels.

But our mutual garbage problem, I think, represents a place to start bridging the gap. For starters the EPA should charge for any waste products they leave behind such as gravity, crashed UFOs, and crop circle damages. Some circles are just calibration tests, of course, but a lot of it’s just plain old graffiti. It’s high time that aliens paid their fair share of the cleanup.

Everybody’s got problems. Let’s say you’re a waste management specialist from the high rent district of the Milky Way. It’s a typical six billion year old civilization and the toxic gravity build-up’s gotten so bad in that your domestic pets claim they can’t afford the jump to work. They also run through symmetry credits just like food stamps.

So it’s your job to search for non-local places to dump extra gravity with no questions asked. You’re not way out here at the Outer Rim just for the view.

The big question for humans is “How much time do we have left if 85% of it has been turned into gravity by selfish extra-terrestrials?” We never know what we don’t know until it’s too late. Now, after some 13 billion years, Earth’s scientists are finally admitting we’ve got a huge problem. That says it all.

So it’s imperative that we look into the vast time spans and probable numbers of aliens involved. With an average of one planet per star in the sky, even a small number of habitable planets is waaaay too many, if they’re anything at all like us.

One theory is that aliens have been dumping waste gravity for billions and billions of years on billions and billions of planets. Once a home planet is trashed, gets too massive to make time-jumping economical, they just shift their problems into another parallel reality. “Different day, same old shift” they tell us.

Another theory is that the quantum-level flow is an expression of life’s inherent potency, and continuously generates a finer type of matter that organizes the cosmos. The “mind” is an exchange interface where the perceptual information of the senses spirals into an infinitely collapsing field. Energy going outwards is entropy. Thus a body pops up in time, exists like a standing wave, and then ends.

While we’re here we can calculate the projective and regressive energies involved. But we must not forget that everything we know about the universe is a creation in consciousness and science is based upon prior impressions. “Experience” we call it. But since information, like energy, cannot be destroyed where is it all going?

Quantum physics tells us that particles become entangled forever through the act of observation. That means the actions performed on one bit of matter will continue to affect the other forever even when separated by cosmic distances. We can’t just eliminate the observer in our search for all the missing mass.

Entanglement is the functional purpose of all the sensory operations of life. And all this information, generated by innumerable organisms, shrinks infinitely through the allowed quantum states. It’s like an image we see regressing in facing mirrors.

So how much matter has life entangled since the Big Bang, and how much remains unaffected? A peek at just one bio-function reveals the magnitudes involved.

Take the human heart. Its operating pressure is about one watt, or four Pascals. That’s what it takes to pump five liters of blood per minute. Given 7.5 billion humans on Earth, the continuous generation of electricity is 7.5 billion watts, or gigawatts. A megawatt, or one million watts, is a thousand times smaller and approximates the average production for our aging nuclear power plants.

So how much power is one gigawatt? Roughly 1.3 million horses, about 3125 million PV (photovoltaic) panels, or 2,000 Corvette ZO6’s at 659 horsepower. In Steven Spielberg’s 1989 classic “Back to the Future- Part 2,” Doc’s DeLorean used 1.21 gigawatts to power a 2,800 pound vehicle through time.

Right now we can field a fleet of six sports cars against the aliens. We’ve got a lot more heart than brains. In previous columns I have described the synchronization of the adult human heart in large groups. And while the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) scientists would thrill to find a 7.5 gigawatt signal of such harmony as distant aliens might emit, there are obvious dangers.

What if one in ten alien species is predatory? They’d just track our TV signals back to the source and scoop up primitive SETI researchers like plankton. Advanced species are generating some white noise as camo to hide their bio signals. That’s what warring humans do already of course, has saved us by default, but there the similarity to advanced species ends.

Most aliens no doubt regard themselves as being pivotal to the quantum generating and receiving functions of a self-aware universe. Shepherding an eternally unfolding existence is an actual paying job. But are Earth’s aliens good aliens? As reports of cattle mutilations skyrocket, a modicum of caution is advised.

And then there are the purists, always objecting to my habit of applying a “quantum leap” to big changes in location when quantum mechanics theory applies only the atomic-scale world. The term refers to jumps between two quantum states that are typically tiny. But where else would “being struck by a thought” hit home? This human obsession with tininess explains why alien spaceships, often big as the Douglas County Fairgrounds, weren’t noticed sooner.

The notion of instantaneous jumps between quantum states became a foundational notion in the Copenhagen interpretation as proposed by physicist Niels Bohr. But my point is that jumps are sudden. So sudden that many readers just assume they are instantaneous.

And a new experiment, outlined in Nature (03 June 2019), actually caught and reversed a quantum jump in mid-flight using real-time monitoring and feedback, thus deterministically preventing its completion. Key words: “to catch and reverse a quantum jump mid-flight” https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1287-z The researchers could spot when a quantum leap was about to appear, “catch” it halfway through, and reverse it, sending the system back to the state in which it started. In this way, the unavoidable randomness in the physical world is now known to be amenable to control. We can take charge of the quantum. Our Men in Black, busy looking for any real-time intervention techniques to control quantum systems (theirs or ours), hopefully are taking note.

My own modest contribution to physics includes being the first to discover and describe the “Leapino,” the smallest scientifically detectable movement towards a good idea. Borrowed from the less accurate “leap of faith,” we can describe a generic two-state system whereby the wave functions and amplitude oscillates between the two states technically called “maybe it’s mass” and “maybe it’s not.”

Since people practice this superimposition of two independent views of reality every day with little real training, it should be easy to quantify a probability distribution for the value of each observable. So what is a thought, already?