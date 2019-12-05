School Menu

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Dec. 9: Mini Pancakes, Applesauce, Fruit Juice & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10: Cereal with Yogurt, Apple, Fruit Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11: Mini-Bagels, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 12: Mini-Cinni’s, Pineapple, Fruit Juice, & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 13: Sausage Biscuit, Bananas, Fruit Juice & Milk.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
- Monday, Dec. 9: Entrees: Chicken Strips with Italian Bread, Beef Quesadilla, Turkey Club Wrap, Cobb Salad with Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10: Entrees: Spaghetti and Meatballs with Italian Bread, Mozzarella Dunkers, Pizza Munchables, Popcorn Chicken Salad with Italian Bread; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Cinnamon Apples, & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11: Entrees: Chicken Patty, Meatloaf, Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, Italian Chef Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple, Hot Roll & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 12: Entrees: Cheeseburger, Scrambled Eggs with Pancakes and Syrup, Cheesy Chicken Caesar Sandwich, Taco Salad with Cornbread; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Fresh Garden Salad, Pears & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 13: Entrees: Chicken Nachos with White Queso, Corn Dog, Cripito, Chicken Caesar Salad with Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Refried Beans, Fresh Fruit, Tropical Fruit & Milk
Ava Middle School Lunch
- Monday, Dec. 9: Nashville Hot Chicken, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Corn Dog Salad Bar with Cornbread; To Go: Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread, Roasted Veggie Pita; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Mexican Street Corn, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10: Entrees: Chicken and Noodles with Focaccia Bread, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, BBQ Rib on Bun, Salad Bar with Blueberry Muffin; To Go: Cheesy Chicken Caesar Sandwich, Egg Salad Sandwich, Ham and Cheese Roll Up; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, French Fries with Ketchup, Fresh Fruit Banana Orange Mix & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11: Entrees: Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Turkey Club Sub, Corn Dog, Chicken Strips with Hot Roll, Salad Bar with Hot Roll; To Go: Crispy Chicken Wrap, Elvis Burrito with Yogurt, Chicken Caesar Salad with Hot Roll; Specialty Bar: Gyro Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Balsamic Roasted Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Peaches & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 12: Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos, Chicken Patty on Bun, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Salad Bar with Italian Bread; To Go: Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Nacho Munchable, Seven Layer Dip; Specialty Bar: Barbecue Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 13: Entrees: Patty Melt, Tony’s Pizza, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Pineapple Muffin; To Go: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Pizza Munchables, Turkey Chef Salad with Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: South of the Border Bar with Spanish Rice; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Cheesy Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple & Milk.
Ava High School Lunch
- Monday, Dec. 9: Entrees: Nashville Hot Chicken, Cheeseburger, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Cornbread; To Go: Fried Chicken Salad Sandwich, Greek Salad with Focaccia Bread, Roasted Veggie Pita; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Side: Fresh Garden Salad, Mexican Street Corn, Fresh Fruit, Mandarin Oranges & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10: Entrees: Chicken and Noodles with Focaccia Bread, Cheeseburger, Corn Dog, BBQ Rib on Bun, Salad Bar with Blueberry Muffin; To Go: Cheesy Chicken Caesar Sandwich, Egg Salad Sandwich, Ham and Cheese Roll Up; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, French Fries with Ketchup, Fresh Fruit, Banana Orange Mix & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11: Entrees: Chicken Patty with Hot Roll, Turkey Club Sub, Corn Dog, Chicken Strips with Hot Roll, Salad Bar with Hot Roll; To Go: Crispy Chicken Wrap, Elvis Burrito with Yogurt, Chicken Caesar Salad with Hot Roll; Specialty Bar: Gyro Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Balsamic Roasted Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Peaches & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 12: Entrees: BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos, Chicken Patty on Bun, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Salad Bar with Italian Bread; To Go: Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Nacho Munchable, Seven Layer Dip; Specialty Bar: Barbecue Bar; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Texas Pintos, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce & Milk.
- Friday, December 13: Entrees: Patty Melt, Tony’s Pizza, Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich with Yogurt, Corn Dog, Salad Bar with Pineapple Muffin; To Go: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Pizza Munchables, Turkey Chef Salad with Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: South of the Border Bar with Spanish Rice; Sides: Fresh Garden Salad, Cheesy Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple & Milk.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Dec. 9: Pancake on a Stick, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10: Scrambled Eggs, Toast, Jelly, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 12: Biscuit, Gravy, Sausage Patty, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 13: Cereal, Bagel, Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
- Monday, Dec. 9: Tator Tot Casserole, Bread Stick, Green Beans, Salad, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10: Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fruit, Juice & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, with Gravy, Broccoli, Roll & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 12: Walking Taco, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Corn, Fruit & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 13: Hot Dog on a Bun, Chips, Fresh Vegetables, Rice Krispie Treat, Fruit & Milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Dec. 9: NO SCHOOL
- Tuesday, Dec. 10: Cereal, Cheese Stick, Fruit & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11: Sausage/Egg Biscuit, Cheese, Juice & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 12: Blueberry Pancakes, Sausage Link, Juice & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 13: Biscuit, Sausage or Gravy, Juice & Milk.
Skyline R-Ii Lunch Menu
- Monday, Dec. 9: NO SCHOOL
- Tuesday, Dec. 10: Juicy Burger, Fries, Cheesy Broccoli, Fruit & Milk.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11: Meatball Sub, Green Beans, Fruit & Milk.
- Thursday, Dec. 12: Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Side Salad, Fruit & Milk.
- Friday, Dec. 13: Pizza, Side Salad, Fruit & Milk.