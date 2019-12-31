31 New Troopers To Graduate From Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 31 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 20, 2019. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will take place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium. The 108th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 1, 2019, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 6, 2020.

Mr. Mike Kelly, the Voice of Mizzou, will provide the keynote address during the graduation ceremony. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra K. Karsten is a special guest speaker and Col. Olson will also address the class. The Honorable Mary Rhodes Russell, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Dean Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, will confer an associate of applied science degree to 10 of the new troopers. Troop F Color Guard will present and retire the colors. Sergeant Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, will sing the national anthem. Pastor Crystal Karr from the United Methodist Church in Maysville, MO, will provide the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

The names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 108th Recruit Class are listed below:

Tristan R. Adelman, Osage Beach, MO, Troop I, Zone 4, Pulaski/Maries counties;

Bryce A. Alcorn, Piedmont, MO, Troop C, Zone 5, South St. Louis County;

Micah G. Bennett, Versailles, MO, Troop C, Zone 2, North St. Louis County;

Luke N. Boff, Branson, MO, Troop A, Zone 14, Bates County;

Travis W. Burris, Jefferson City, MO, Troop C, Zone 7, Warren County;

Eric M. Clark II, St. Louis, MO, Troop C, Zone 1, North St. Louis County;

John L. Colwell, Maryville, MO, Troop A, Zone 2, Platte County;

Lucas J. Combs, Willow Springs, MO, Troop E, Zone 8, Pemiscot/New Madrid counties;

Easton R. Corcoran, Springfield, MO, Troop F, Zone 7, Cooper/Howard counties;

James Crewse, Branson, MO, Troop A, Saline County;

Cyle A. Cundiff, Moberly, MO, Troop A, Zone 7, Jackson County;

Michael Frazier-Hires, Sedalia, MO, Troop C, Zone 4, South St. Louis County;

Kennan M. Harrison, Joplin, MO, Troop I, Zone 5, Laclede County;

David L. Holliday III, Centralia, MO, Troop C, Zone 9, St. Charles County;

Zachary S. Horrell, Cape Girardeau, MO, Troop B, Zone 6, Scotland/Clark counties;

Olivia G. Imhoff, Boonville, MO, Troop F, Zone 9, Montgomery County;

Dontai O. Johnson, Chicago, IL, Troop C, Zone 9, St. Charles County;

Charles D. Karr, Maysville, MO, Troop A, Zone 3, Clay County;

Clay R. Knox, Wentzville, MO, Troop C, Zone 8, St. Charles County;

Austin J. Leroux, Doniphan, MO, Troop C, Zone 3, South St. Louis County;

Caleb C. Marlow, Iberia, MO, Troop C, Zone 11, Franklin County;

Thadeus E. McVeigh, Columbia, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties;

Ethan R. Mulkey, Bixby, OK, Troop A, Zone 2, Platte County;

Kainen M. Nance, Lamar, MO, Troop A, Zone 14, Bates County;

Zachary L. Ogg, Wellington, CO, Troop C, Zone 7, Warren County;

Addie D. Pogue, Farmington, MO, Troop C, Zone 14, St. Francois/Washington Counties;

Noah Schuetz, Goreville, IL, Troop C, Zone 11, Franklin County;

James D. Scrivens, St. Joseph, MO, Troop A, Zone 4, Clay County;

Adam R. Shipley, Jackson, MO, Troop E, Zone 12, Madison/Iron Counties;

Brady Shows, Bettondorf, IA, Troop A, Zone 14, Bates County;

Shelby W. Wulser, Concordia, MO, Zone C, Zone 1, North St. Louis County.