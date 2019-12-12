Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 10,543 deer during the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season, Dec. 6-8. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 396 deer harvested, Pike with 303, and Osage with 301. Last year’s antlerless-harvest-portion harvest total was 6,645.Archery season continues through Jan. 15, 2020. The alternative methods portion will run Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2020.
Home Featured Story 10,543 Deer Harvested During Antlerless Portion
Ava
clear sky
36.4 ° F
39 °
33.8 °
80 %
2.2mph
1 %
Thu
46 °
Fri
46 °
Sat
41 °
Sun
37 °
Mon
42 °
The Legend of Jack Evergreen, as recalled by Timber Jones
High in the north woods of the Yukon there lives a great lumberjack by the name of Jack Evergreen. He lives alone in a...