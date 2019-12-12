10,543 Deer Harvested During Antlerless Portion

Photo courtesy MDC

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 10,543 deer during the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season, Dec. 6-8. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 396 deer harvested, Pike with 303, and Osage with 301.  Last year’s antlerless-harvest-portion harvest total was 6,645.Archery season continues through Jan. 15, 2020. The alternative methods portion will run Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR