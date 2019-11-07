VFW Post 5993 To Host Free Luncheon, American Flag Retirement Ceremony on Ava Square Nov. 10

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Russell T. Scott Post 5993 is hosting a free community luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 10, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on the Ava Square. Mayor Burrely Loftin will open the ceremony.

For the occasion, Post 5993 is providing free lunches to all residents as a sincere gesture that says thank you to community members for their show of generous support throughout the years. The menu includes chili, soup, and hot dogs, and everyone is welcome to participate.

Starting at 2:00 p.m., the Post will facilitate a formal Flag Retirement Ceremony, which showcases the dignified and proper way to retire a flag of the United States. If anyone has a flag that needs to be burned, you may contact the VFW prior to Nov. 10, or feel free to bring the flag to the service for proper handling.

In addition, the VFW State Commander and a certified VFW Veterans Service Information officer will be available throughout the afternoon to answer questions and process claims, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. According to organizers, during a prior VFW public service event, the Service Officer was able to help 18 veterans and/or widows with claims, and/or provide much-needed information. Veterans are urged to stop by with questions or concerns, or to attain help filing a claim. This service is provided to veterans and their family members free of charge.

In case of inclement weather, the luncheon will move to the American Legion Hall, across from City Hall.