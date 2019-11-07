USDA Forest Service – Hay Areas

The Ava and Willow Springs units of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District will be accepting bids for hay areas. These areas are located in Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney, and Howell Counties in the State of Missouri. Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, December 5, 2019. For information on the location and description of these areas, please contact the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District Office of the Mark Twain National Forest at 417-683-4428.