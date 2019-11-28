U.S. Route 160/Beaver Creek Bridge Will Be Open for Thanksgiving Holiday

The Douglas County Herald received this news update after going to press this afternoon (Nov. 26), consequently, the front page article in the Nov. 28 edition, is incorrect, as it states the bridge is closed.

One-Lane Traffic Expected On Bridge Week of Dec. 2 and Possibly Week of Dec. 9

MoDOT just revised the status of the U.S. Route 160 bridge closure over Beaver Creek near Kissee Mills. The bridge will be open to two-way traffic as of 1 p.m. today. (Tuesday, Nov. 26).

Early last week, MoDOT said the bridge was closed indefinitely.

MoDOT officials now say bridge crews were able to shore up deteriorating bridge supports, and make the structure safe for travel.

However, during the week of Dec. 2 and possibly the week of Dec. 9, drivers can expect one-lane traffic across the bridge as crews make permanent repairs to the bridge.