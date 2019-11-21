Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

November 10 – Twenty-second Sunday after Pentecost

We worship on the first day of the week because our Savior was raised on that day. Every Sunday is a little Easter. This Sunday feels more like Easter than many as the appointed texts celebrate the reality of the resurrection. Live it up this Lord’s day. Our God is the God of the living.

Preparation for worship – Open our hearts to hear your good news today, Lord. May it strengthen and direct us this week.

Dear family of God, welcome to worship in the name of Jesus, our Savior. May you be nourished by the very Bread of Life.

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in the elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Council will meet immediately following worship today. TOPS will be using the church at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Ladies’ will meet for Bible study and a regular meeting at 9:30 Wednesday morning.

9:30 a.m. Sunday – Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 a.m. Sunday – Worship

We are in need of a pianist or organist temporarily Contact Jean Rutledge 683-7895 for details .

