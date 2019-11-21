Thanksgiving To Be Recognized Next Week

Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, Nov. 28, and for the occasion, city, state and federal agencies will take the day off to enjoy time with family, and acknowledge the holiday.

On Thanksgiving, postal service and mail delivery will be suspended for the day, along with the closure of most financial institutions. The Douglas County Library will also be closed.

In addition to Thursday, several local businesses and government agencies will close their doors on Friday as well.

This list includes the Douglas County Health Department, the City of Ava, Douglas County Courthouse, and the Douglas County Herald.

Herald contributors and advertisers are asked to comply with holiday deadline constraints by submitting all items to our office by noon, on Friday, Nov. 22. Since Thursday is the official holiday, the newspaper will go to press Nov. 26, and mail on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Please call our office if you have questions, (417) 683-4181.