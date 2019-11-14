Tested Bull Sale A Bit Bearish Says MU Extension Specialist

MT. VERNON, Mo. –– The 94th all-breed performance bull sale, Oct. 28 at Springfield found conservative bidding. This was a reflection of the current feeder and fed cattle market.

“Thirty bulls sold for an average of $2878. This was the lowest average since October 2011,” said Eldon Cole, livestock specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

The sale consisted of 28 Angus that averaged $2941 and 2 Red Angus each selling at $2000. Together the sale averaged $2878. Three Angus failed to receive the $2000 base price bid.

The evening’s top was $4100 paid for two Angus. Beau’s Black Angus, Strafford sold one of them to Matt Dill, Niangua. The bull’s top percentile rank for weaning and yearling weight caused him to have a number of friends.

Blue Mound Angus, El Dorado Springs, a long-time consignor, sold their sale topper to Edward Krepf, El Dorado Springs. Weaning and yearling expected progeny difference values were features that contributed to his price.

The two Red Angus were consigned by Hat Creek Cattle Co., Fair Grove. The successful bidders were James Smith and Paul Rains, Springfield.

The Southwest Missouri Beef Cattle Improvement Association sponsors two bull sales each year at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center. All breeds of bulls are eligible so long as the requirements are met which includes expected progeny differences (EPD) and are genomic tested.

Details on the geographic area and other specifics may be obtained from University of Missouri Extension field specialists in livestock. You may also contact Phoebe Wiles, sale manager, Willow Springs, 417-293-8002. The next sale is set for March 30, 2019.