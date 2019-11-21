Temporary Full Road Closure of Highway 178 Bridge Across Bull Shoals Dam

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. –– The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled a full road closure from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily on Nov. 22 and Nov.23 for Hwy. 178 across Bull Shoals Dam, to install equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Please plan an alternate route through this area during the road closure. Travel to locations on Hwy. 178 past the Bull Shoals Dam will require a detour using Highway 178 through Flippin, Highway 62-412 through Gassville, Highway 126 and Hwy 5 through Midway, and Highway 178 through Lakeview.

Also, in coordination with the City of Bull Shoals, the Browns Beach boat ramp will be closed through Nov. 26. The boat ramp will close to position equipment for the Bull Shoals Dam sluice gate rehabilitation.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. –– The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled a full road closure from 6:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily on Nov. 22 and Nov.23 for Hwy. 178 across Bull Shoals Dam, to install equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Please plan an alternate route through this area during the road closure. Travel to locations on Hwy. 178 past the Bull Shoals Dam will require a detour using Highway 178 through Flippin, Highway 62-412 through Gassville, Highway 126 and Hwy 5 through Midway, and Highway 178 through Lakeview.

Also, in coordination with the City of Bull Shoals, the Browns Beach boat ramp will be closed through Nov. 26. The boat ramp will close to position equipment for the Bull Shoals Dam sluice gate rehabilitation.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.