Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Birthday wishes on Nov. 7 to Jerry Miller in Tecumseh and on Nov. 9 to Joan Rackley Young in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

I appreciate cousins Helen Conardy and daughter Lynn for another delicious treat last week – a big box of fried chicken this time!

I also enjoyed getting a letter and best wishes from Pat Crawford in Gainesville, Texas. She says she looks forward to getting the Ozark County Times and reading our news items.

Best wishes to J. C. Taylor and daughter following the death of Bonnie, their wife and mother. J.C. and Bonnie’s son Chet is my grandson-in-law.

My grass is green and needs mowing again, even though it’s November. Leaves cover everything here.

I didn’t have trick or treaters this year. I guess, due to the weather, they were all doing their trick-or-treating in the Gainesville High School gym.

My son Marlyn continues to recuperate in a Forsyth rehab center after heart surgery in St. Louis. His family takes his little dog Tiny to visit Marlyn, and they told me Tiny just wiggles all over when he sees Marlyn.

I’ve been enjoying a bag of parsnips my daughter Kris brought me. Not many stores have them. I think she may have found them in West Plains. I love their unique flavor when cut up and boiled like carrots. I gave my friend a package of seeds to plant; they can grow in cool weather and stay in the ground during the winter.

Coming up soon, we celebrate Veterans Day, not only a holiday for our nation and a time to say thanks to our veterans, but also, it would have been my 48th wedding anniversary. My husband Glen Ingram and I were married Nov. 11, 1971, at the home of Dr. M. J. and Judy Hoerman on their brand-new red carpet – a “red carpet wedding,” for sure! Pastor Wiley McGhee married us, and his wife, Pansy, and my daughter Kris Pitcock (Luebbert) were the witnesses.

My grandson Allen sold his camper that was parked at my house. I’m happy that Allen’s now a third-degree Mason at Robert Burns Lodge in Gainesville. He works with a woodworking crew from Bakersfield.