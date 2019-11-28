Taney County Road Work: Route J South of Kirbyville To Close; Route MM and Route K Will Also Close 

In Taney County, Route J in areas south of Kirbyville will close to allow MoDOT crews to replace deteriorating drain pipes underneath the road. The closure is from Tuesday, Dec. 9 through late December, with hours from 8:30 a.m. till 3 p.m. each day.

MoDOT says the roadway will be open at night and on weekends.

Crews plan to replace 15 drain pipes – one a day over the next several weeks.

Additionally, Taney County Routes MM and K will also be closed during drain pipe replacement projects.

On Monday, Dec. 2 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., Taney County Route MM east of Prospect Road near Kirbyville will be closed, and Tuesday – Friday, Dec. 3-6, and Monday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. – Taney County Route K in areas between Route 76 and end of state maintenance will close for repair work.

Both roadways will be open at night and during weekends.

In all of the aforementioned projects, drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone area.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, and no signed detours are planned.

Electronic message boards will be located near the road work sites to alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule