Sweden – Linda Johnson

November 24 – There is a story about a new pastor. He had accepted a pastorate in Houston, Texas. After being there for awhile, he had an occasion to ride the bus downtown. Getting on the bus, he paid the fare and got his change. When he got back to his seat, he noticed that the bus driver had given him a quarter too much change.

An inner voice told him that he should return it. The bus was moving and there was no need to return it until the bus stopped. Sitting there he decided there was no need to return just a quarter. It was such a small amount he should just pocket it and forget about it.

The bus stopped and it was time for him to get off. As he reached the bus driver, he stopped and handed him the quarter. He had gotten too much change back. The driver said, “Say, aren’t you the new pastor?” He nodded his head ‘yes’. Then the driver told him about looking for a church to attend and had given him the extra change to see what he would do. The driver said that he would see him in church Sunday.

The new pastor got off the bus and clung to the nearest pole. “Lord, I almost sold you for a quarter.” Wow! What a story!

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. May God keep you safe in the hollow of his hand.

Visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. Pastor Strong can be heard on our radio program