Sweden – Linda Johnson

November 10 – Felix was the Roman governor of Judea for eight years. His wife was Drusilla who was a Jewess and daughter of Herod Agrippa I. The setting is a trial. The high priest, Ananias, of Jerusalem and some influential elders along with their lawyer, Tertullus, have come to Caesarea to accuse Paul of insurrection. There are other offenses, too, but this is probably the weightiest of the lot.

The story is related in Acts 24. The accusations turn out to be very flimsy at best. Felix asked Paul to respond to the charges and he does so and quite eloquently, too. It’s obvious that Felix realizes the folly of the situation. But, being a greedy man and hoping that maybe Paul or some of his friends would pay a “bribe”, he continues to hold Paul. Also, his wife is a Jewess and that could have something to do with it.

This long internment sets the stage for continuing visits of Felix with Paul. He listens to Paul preach to him about faith in Christ, righteousness, temperance, and the judgment to come. It makes him tremble. Possibly he is even worrying about it. But not enough for him to take action. Each time Paul tries to reason with him, his response is that it’s not convenient right now.

And so goes the story of another lost soul. He just had a few more things he wanted to do, more influence to wield, more bribes to collect, etcetera. How many souls have put off salvation for another time, another day? Many make mistakes when assuming that there will be another day.

The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the amour of light. (Romans 13:12)

But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer. (I Peter 4:7)

Visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. Pastor Strong can be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Or, come and hear Pastor Josh live on Sunday mornings. Service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile.