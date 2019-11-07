Sweden – Linda Johnson

November 3 – Solomon is the author of Proverbs. He was the King of Israel from 970 to 931 B.C. He is most remembered for his wisdom. The first story that comes to mind is the one of two women fighting over a baby. Both had a child during the night but one of them died. An argument over who the living child belonged to was taken to Solomon’s court. After he heard the facts he ordered that the baby be cut in half and each woman should receive half since they could not agree who the actual mother was. One woman cried out to spare the baby and let the other woman have it. This told Solomon that the woman who cried out was the actual mother because it mattered to her what happened to the child.

Resources say that Proverbs contains 513 of over 3,000 sayings or proverbs of Solomon’s (I Kings 4:32). Be that as it may, our weekly sermon covered only Proverbs 14:9-16. These verses are timely ones and still have relevance for today’s world. However, the entire book is one of great interest and valuable for in-depth study.

“You can’t be saved until you believe. Believing–what does the Bible mean?” as he opened the sermon. He pointed out that many people believe, that they have head knowledge. But this is not enough. “The devil believes but it doesn’t change his soul.” Believing, which is having faith that God is going to do what He says, has to be a living faith. It has to have action behind it or it is nothing more than a dead faith (or belief). Just like the devil, he believes but it doesn’t change who he is.

“The devil will war against our faith. We live in a world full of dead faith, people who make a mockery of faith. It seemed right to Eve to eat of the forbidden fruit. Lot looked toward Sodom because it seemed right to him to desire the land. Esau sold his birthright for a bowl of soup because it seemed like the thing to do.” as Pastor Josh repeated each of the stories.

Of course, there are other biblical stories that play the same refrain. Even today, many are repeating the same errors in judgment as they did back then. “There’s a world out there trading the blessings of God for something that seems right to them. If the Bible wasn’t true, why do they ban it in communist countries? Whatever the devil offers is too cheap.” as Pastor Josh began to close his sermon. In closing he said, “Do all you want to do but follow God. Obey the ten commandments. Tell your kids the truth. Remember that John 3:16 still applies.”

