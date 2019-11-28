Susan Lewis

Susan Jane Lewis, 91 years, of Springfield, Missouri passed on to Heaven on November 23, 2019 at the Manor at Elfindale in Springfield, Missouri.

She was born Susan Jane Miller, February 16, 1928 in Squires, Missouri to Elza Miller and Opal Watts.

She grew up in Ava, Missouri where she met Roy E. Lewis at Ava High School. After their graduation she and Roy married on June 22, 1946 and soon after moved to Pendleton, Oregon where she worked as a telephone operator. In Pendleton she gave birth to Sharon Lynn and Rocky Joe.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy in 2002, her daughter, Sharon Lewis Ellis in 2019, her sister, Delores Evans and brothers Willard, Delmar, and Granvil.

She is survived by her son Rocky and his husband, Leon Vaught, her grandson Rich Lewis and his wife Amanda, two great-grandchildren Logan and Eden Lewis. She is also survived by her very beloved niece, Melodi Bare and equally beloved husband Marty, younger brother, Harold and youngest sister, Bonnie, numerous nieces, nephews and her best friend from high school, Nettie Prine. Many thanks and much gratitude for the staff at Lily Lane at the Manor at Elfindale for their exceptional care and love. Special thanks to Melodi and Marty for their love, care and wonderful support.

Per Susan’s request there will only be graveside services on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at noon in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, Missouri. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.