Sunrise, Sunset Info Down in MDC MO Hunting App

MDC hunting booklets list sunrise and sunset tables.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants users of its MO Hunting app to know that sunrise and sunset times usually included in the app are temporarily unavailable. Sunrise and sunset times are important for hunters to know for legal times to hunt.

MDC is working on a replacement service and hopes to have the MO Hunting app updated in the next few weeks. Until the app can be updated, MDC encourages hunters and others who use the app to check local news or weathers sources for sunrise and sunset times, or related MDC hunting booklets.

The MDC Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet has sunrise and sunset times listed on pages 20 and 21. The booklet is available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019HuntTrapRegs.pdf

The MDC 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet lists sunrise and sunset times on page 67. It is available where permits are sold, and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019FDT.pdf.

The MDC Migratory Bird and Waterfowl Digest 2019-2020 lists sunrise and sunset times on page 39. It is available where permits are sold, and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019MWB.pdf.