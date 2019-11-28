St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday November 24 was the Sunday next before Advent. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the scripture lesson from Jeremiah 23:5 “Behold, the days come saith the Lord, that I will raise unto David a righteous branch and a king shall reign and prosper…” The word “behold” is a command or imperative to look and see what is about you and Jeremiah is announcing special holy days to come, days that are under God’s command and intended to continue His work. For the Hebrews of Jeremiah’s time he was announcing a leader for Israel but for Christians the announcement is of the coming of the Messiah, that is Jesus. It is for this reason that this reading is designated for this day on the Christian calendar because it is the last day of the Christian year and we will begin a new Christian or church year next Sunday with Advent. The righteous branch for us is Jesus.

Today is also known in the Anglican/Episcopal tradition as “Stir up Sunday” because of the wording of the Collect prayer for the day, “Stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord, the wills of thy faithful people that they, plenteously bringing forth that fruit of good works may by thee be plenteously rewarded.” It is our duty during this time of the year to make ourselves aware of the coming of Christ.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Laurie Hartley and Rita Fancher whose birthdays are November 28, and for Ronnie Hartley whose birthday is November 26. Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.