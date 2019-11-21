St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, November 17 was the Twenty-second Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Philippians 1:3 “I thank my God upon every remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine for you all making request with joy…” This epistle is one of the most personal letters written by Paul, written while he was in prison in Rome to the Christian congregation in the city of in northern Greece. It had been a long while since Paul had been there and they had sent him messages of support during his imprisonment. This letter was written in response to their encouragement and is in turn a lesson in Christian relationships, one with another and also with God. It is in the form of prayer and encouragement to that congregation, which was the first church he founded in Europe. He prays that they will partake in the grace that God has given to Paul and emphasizes that their relationship did not end when he left Philippi. We are all partners in God’s promise and through Christ we are new people. God is always faithful and will always help.

Saturday night I attended a performance of the school play “Emma” presented by the Ava High School music & theater department under the direction of Michelle Wolfskill. I throughly enjoyed the evening. I was very impressed by the level of talent & hard work displayed by the students and by the director Mrs. Wolfskill. We are truly blessed in our community to have such excellent teachers & talented students in our school and they deserve our full support.

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are 10:30 Sunday mornings and 6:30 Wednesday evenings. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.