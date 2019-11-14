St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, November 10, was the Twenty-first Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Ephesians 6:10 My brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God…

We may get frustrated about how to live a Christian life but as always St. Paul is ready with wisdom and advice that we … may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. In this material world we fight against spiritual evil in high places, but Paul tells us we can win this spiritual battle with God’s help, symbolized by a soldier’s armor. First the belt of truth which holds things together. Then the breastplate of righteousness, that is Christ’s righteousness, and above all the shield of faith, which is faith in action in our lives and depends on Jesus. The helmet of salvation represents God’s power and the sword of spirit is God’s word. To avoid the corruption of this world we must recognize our weakness and need for God’s grace.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Peg Winkelmann, whose birthday is November 10; for Grant Hartley, whose birthday is November 11 and for myself. My birthday is November 16. Today was also our Harvest Festival at which time we gather food for the Ozarks Food Harvest.

Rita and the altar guild have the church decorated with a beautiful autumn theme. Altar & vestment colors are still green for Trinity but today we use distinctive vestments and altar linens which we only use during this special time. After the service we had our potluck dinner and the last vestry meeting of this year.

