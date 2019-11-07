St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday November 3 was the Twentieth Sunday after Trinity. It was also the Sunday after All Saints Day, November 1, the festival day in which we remember all the Christian saints, known and unknown. In honor of this occasion we began the service with the great English hymn for All Saints, “For all the saints, whose labors are rest…” with music by the great English composer Ralph Vaughn Williams. Bishop Hartley also said the Collect Prayer for All Saints: “O almighty God, who hast knit together thine elect in one communion and fellowship in the mystical body of thy Son Christ our Lord, grant us grace so to follow thy blessed Saints in all virtuous and godly living that we may come to those unspeakable joys which thou hast prepared who unfeignedly love thee.”

Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Ephesians 5:15 “See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming the time because the days are evil.” St. Paul is giving us another lesson in living a Christian life in a secular, materialistic world, telling us to be very aware of our surroundings and to be very careful how we live our lives: look at the big picture, the Kingdom of God, and remember that our destiny is there and not in the transient things of this world. To redeem the time is to be careful and be aware of the dangers of evil which will always be around us.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Judy McSwain and Tom Burrington whose birthdays are November 7, and for Peg Winkelmann whose birthday is November 10. We closed the service with another classic hymn appropriate for All Saints, by the well-known hymn writer Charles Wesley, “Love divine all loves excelling, joy of heaven to Earth come down. “

Services at St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church are at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings. For more information visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.