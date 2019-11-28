Spread Joy with Toys by Voting Mercy Kids

Children’s Hospital Association launches digital toy campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Nov. 26, 2019) – Thanksgiving is just few days away and the season of giving is in full swing. This year, you can help spread holiday cheer with just a few clicks.

Children’s Hospital Association has launched its second annual digital toy campaign, “Spread Joy with Toys,” and by voting for Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield, you can give local patients the chance to win hundreds of toys.

The toys donated by Mattel and Fisher-Price will go to the hospitals across the nation that receive the most nominations. You can help Springfield make this list by casting your vote for Mercy Kids. Simply head to the Spread Joy with Toys campaign page, http://bit.ly/SpreadJoy2019, choose Missouri as your home state, then select Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield.