Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

November 25 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music.

Donna Lewis sang a beautiful special about the Master’s view from the mountain top.

Trae Shelton read a scripture from Chronicles 16:8-10.

Kendra Shelton led the congregation in a praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from 1Corinthians 11:23-32, “The Event Thanksgiving and Communion.”

We got word from Washington state that Delmar’s brother, Marvin Rosseau is in the hospital, not doing well.

Delmar seems to be doing some better now. He was able to attend church today.

Visitors in our home were Donna Bannister, Malissa Spanbauer, Violet Flair Rusty and Becky Carter, Betty LaGue,Bill and Judy Bower and Beth Blackwood.

Until next week HAPPY THANKSGIVING to you all.