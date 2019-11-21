Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

November 18 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and hymns. Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture then Kendra sang two beautiful songs. One song was about the old church choir.

Brother Evans brought the message from Psalms 38:15-22, “The Journey from Joy to Despair.”

Delmar didn’t feel like going to church today so he stayed home.

Visitors in our home this week were Violet Flair, Donna Bannister, Bevy Moore, Raylee Burton, Howard Morris, Bill and Judy Bower, Beverly Smith, Sandy Walker and Shirley Smith.

Donna Bannister helped put up my Christmas tree.

Until next week remember to be thankful for all that God has given us.