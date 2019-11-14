Smallett– Margaret Rosseau

November 11 – Sunday morning service was opened with music and prayer. I sang a special.

Trae Shelton read Scripture from Isaiah 43:5-7.

Kendra Shelton led us with a praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Romans 1:16, “I Am Not Ashamed.”

We have been enjoying the warmer weather but sounds like it is going to change soon.

On Friday, Donna Bannister, Delmar and I traveled to Oklahoma then on to Coffeeville, Kansas, where we spent the night. Then Friday we traveled back to Ava. We stopped several places and looked around. We saw a lot of beautiful colors of foliage.

I am getting ready to start making candies for the holidays.

Until next week remember, God’s love reaches as far as from East to West.