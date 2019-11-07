Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

November 3 – Sunday morning service was opened with music and prayer.

Trae Shelton read from Psalms 100:1-3.

Kendra Shelton read from Ephesians 4:1-6, then she sang two beautiful songs.

Brother Evans brought the message from Psalms 1 & Luke 12, ”How God wants us to be blessed. “

On Sunday, Violet Flair, Earnie and Helen Cook, Vern and Kathleen Deatherage and many others attended the ceremony for the veterans to receive the “Quilts of Valor” which were presented to them. It was heartwarming to hear from each veteran who was there. There were several of us mopping tears.

Delmar seems to be doing a little better. The bruises and scrapes are about all healed up.

My little great granddaughter, Skyler Spencer, got a nice buck the first day of youth season.

Until next week, I want to be a soul on fire for God.