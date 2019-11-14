Senator Cunningham

Last week, I devoted my column to Veterans Day and thanked all military men and women for their service and sacrifice. I mentioned that despite counting few veterans among the members of the Legislature, the military was not forgotten in Jefferson City. I also promised to discuss some of the ways your state stands up for veterans.

In 2019, the Legislature streamlined school registration for children of military families and removed a sunset provision from the Veteran’s Survivors Grant program. We also made it easier for veterans to transfer the skills they gained in the military when they apply for commercial driver’s licenses in Missouri. Also this year, we passed legislation calling for the creation of veteran’s treatment courts in every judicial jurisdiction. These courts will seek alternatives to incarceration for offenders with prior military service. The legislation encourages preference to veterans whose offenses are related to mental health disorders or substance abuse.

Last April, the state Legislature and the Missouri Veterans Commission invited all Vietnam-era service men and women to attend a Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. As a Vietnam-era veteran myself, I was thrilled to see more than 400 of my fellow veterans gathered in our beautiful Capitol and finally receive the thanks and recognition we deserve.

The Missouri Veterans Commission, which organized the Vietnam anniversary event, is a one-stop source for information about veteran’s benefits and how to access them. Established in 1989, MVC got its start a century earlier, when the state took over operation of the Federal Soldiers Home in St. James. Today, there are seven veteran’s homes and five veteran’s cemeteries supervised by the MVC.

MVC also employs Veterans Service Officers who are ready to help you access state and federal benefits. The commission’s services are available to veterans, survivors of veterans or parents who have lost a son or daughter in military service. I encourage you to visit mvc.dps.mo.gov to find an outreach officer near you. Once online, look for a handy reference guide to services and benefits available to veterans, both through the state of Missouri and the federal government.

The state of Missouri offers tuition assistance for returning servicemen and women. Another program helps veterans transition to teaching careers. All veterans who declare residency in Missouri qualify for in-state tuition at our public colleges and universities. There are also benefits to help veterans enter the workforce or launch a business. Veterans are given preference when bidding for state contracts or applying for small business loans. Other programs reimburse job training costs for employers who hire veterans.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office provides legal assistance to service members. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has an ombudsman who assists veterans living in nursing homes. Increasingly, the state of Missouri works with the federal Veterans Administration to provide assistance to veterans experiencing mental health difficulties. If you, or a veteran you know, show signs of depression or are contemplating suicide, please dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to speak to someone at the veteran’s crisis line.

Whatever your need, the state of Missouri is here to serve veterans. You were faithful to our nation, and we will be faithful to you. I believe I speak for all my colleagues in the Legislature when I say that we will always place a high priority on the needs of veterans.

Elected officials can’t do it alone, however. Even those of us who have served in the military rely on you to let us know what you need and guide us in helping you. Please stay in touch with your elected officials and keep us informed about issues that affect veterans.

It is my great honor to represent the citizens of the 33rd Senatorial District. Although the Legislature has adjourned for 2019, I remain your senator throughout the year. If there’s anything that I can do to assist you, please feel free to contact my Capitol office at (573) 751-1882.