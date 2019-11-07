Senator Cunningham

Monday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. It’s just a coincidence that it falls on Monday this year. Unlike so many other federal holidays, an attempt to permanently assign Veterans Day to a Monday and create a three-day weekend failed. The significance of Nov. 11 is simply too great.

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month: That was the moment that the Armistice was signed in 1918, ending World War I, “the war to end all wars.” Of course, it was not a war that ended all wars, so Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day. Today, we set aside Nov. 11 to honor all those who have ever worn the uniform of the Unites States Armed Forces.

It worries me that the importance of that date, and the reason we set aside a day in November to recognize our servicemen and women is lost on so many people today.

As a young kid fresh out of high school in Macon, Missouri, I probably didn’t truly appreciate what it meant to serve my country, but I had an idea. My father, grandfather and several uncles all served in the U.S. Military. Thanks to the example provided by these men, I saw the value of service to country, and gained an appreciation for the sacrifice made by members of the Armed Services.

I joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and served as a military policeman. The lessons I learned during that time have stayed with me until this day. My years in the service shaped me in profound ways and provided a foundation for all my future endeavors.

Today, we have an all-volunteer military and service has become the exception, rather than the rule. We are now in our third or fourth generation of young men whose awareness of military service is limited to mailing a postcard on their 18th birthday.

Consider these statistics. Sixty years ago, 45 percent of American males either were serving in the military or had served. By 1980, just a third of American men had military experience. Today, it’s about 15 percent. When you count all adults – men and women – just 7 percent of Americans, or about one person in 15, have served in the military.

Just 20 percent of the members of Congress are veterans. Fifty years ago, the percentage was exactly the opposite: 80 percent had served, and only one in five had not. The last U.S. president with combat experience was George H. W. Bush, a naval aviator during World War II. In the 26 years since the first President Bush left office, only his son, George W. Bush, a veteran of the Texas Air National Guard, can claim any military experience at all.

So, what does all that mean?

First, it means that military service is now truly exceptional. It’s a rare individual today who has stepped forward, taken an oath and honorably served this nation. We owe every veteran our gratitude and respect.

It also means that most of the people responsible for setting the policies and programs for veterans in America don’t have any military experience themselves.

You have to wonder whether a nation populated by people who did not serve can truly exhibit fidelity to those who answered the call. Can we can trust elected officials without personal military experience to honor our commitments to our men and women in uniform?

When it comes to the Missouri General Assembly, I believe we can. By my count, there are only five veterans among Missouri’s 34-member Senate. Still, as we debate legislation at the State Capitol, support for veterans remains a high priority. Whenever possible, we look for ways to thank Veterans for their service. I will highlight some of the ways Missouri honors veterans in an upcoming column. For now, I simply want to recognize those who served.

As a member of the Missouri Legislature, I personally thank all my fellow veterans for their service. Veterans haven’t always received the thanks they deserve, but I hope we’ve come to a place that all Americans can appreciate their sacrifices. As we observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11, let’s all take a moment to honor those who have worn the uniform. Thank a veteran and let them know you appreciate their service.

