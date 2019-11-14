School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Nov. 18 Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, bananas, fruit juice & milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 Blueberry muffin, peaches, fruit juice & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Cereal with yogurt, apple, fruit juice & milk.

Thursday, Nov. 21 Mini Cinni’s, applesauce, fruit juice & milk.

Friday, Nov. 22 Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges, fruit juice & milk.

Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu

Monday, Nov. 18 Grilled cheese sandwich, chili with cinnamon roll, cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, taco salad, cornbread, French fries with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, & milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 BBQ rib on bun, pepperoni calzone, nacho munchable, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, Texas pintos, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, banana orange mix & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Roast turkey with gravy, chicken patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, balsamic roasted carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, hot roll, milk & pumpkin spice krispie treat

Thursday, Nov. 21 Chedda-Toni, taco, turkey club wrap, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce & milk.

Friday, Nov. 22 Tony’s pizza, ham and cheddar melt, crispy chicken wrap, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple & milk.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, Nov. 18 Bacon pickle grilled cheese, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, wrap bar, fresh garden salad, French fries with ketchup, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges & milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 Pork enchiladas, cheeseburger, corn dog, chicken nuggets with Italian bread, cornbread salad bar, chicken po’ boy, buffalo chicken wrap, seven layer dip, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, fresh fruit, banana orange mix & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Roast turkey with gravy with hot roll, chicken patty with hot roll, spicy chicken patty with hot roll, cheeseburger, salad bar, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Thai chili noodle salad, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, gyro bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, milk & pumpkin spice krispie treat.

Thursday, Nov. 21 Philly cheese steak sub, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, corn dog, salad bar, cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, egg salad sandwich, ham and cheese roll up, nacho/taco bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce & milk.

Friday, Nov. 22 Chicken and avocado club wrap, Tony’s pizza, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, Hawaiian BBQ pork wrap, nacho munchables, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple & milk.

Ava High School Lunch Menu

Monday, Nov. 18 Bacon pickle grilled cheese, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey club salad, fresh garden salad, French fries with ketchup, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges & milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 Pork enchiladas, cheeseburger, corn dog, chicken nuggets with Italian bread, cornbread salad bar, chicken po’ boy, buffalo chicken wrap, seven layer dip, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, fresh fruit, banana orange mix & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Roast turkey with gravy and with hot roll, chicken patty with hot roll, spicy chicken patty with hot roll, cheeseburger, salad bar, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Thai chili noodle salad, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, gyro bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, milk & pumpkin spice krispie treat..

Thursday, Nov. 21 Scrambled eggs with pancakes, buffalo chicken pizza, bacon chicken ranch pizza, Italian sub, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Thai chili noodle salad, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears & milk.

Friday Nov. 15 Chicken and avocado club wrap, Tony’s pizza, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, Hawaiian BBQ pork wrap, nacho munchables, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple & milk.

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, Nov. 18 Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice & milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 Breakfast burrito, string cheese, fruit, juice & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Yogurt, breakfast bar, fruit, juice & milk.

Thursday, Nov. 21 Sausage biscuit, jelly, fruit, juice & milk.

Friday, Nov. 22 Cereal, donut, fruit, juice & milk.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, Nov. 18 Chicken quesadilla, salsa, peanut butter, fruit, juice & milk.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 Chicken nuggets, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, juice & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, homemade roll, pumpkin pie & milk.

Thursday, Nov. 21 Vegetable beef soup, crackers, grilled cheese, fruit & milk.

Friday, Nov. 22 Fish sticks, chips, baked beans, cole slaw, fruit & milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Nov. 18 NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Nov. 19 Cereal, scrambled eggs, fruit & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Pumpkin pancakes, bacon, spiced apples & milk.

Thursday, Nov. 21 Scrambled eggs with ham, hashbrown, juice & milk.

Friday, Nov. 22 Biscuit, gravy or sausage, juice & milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Nov. 18 NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, Nov. 19 Chicken nuggets, tater tots, side salad, fruit & milk.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, side salad, cranberry cruchies & milk.

Thursday, Nov. 21 Turkey & cheddar sandwich, veggies with ranch, fruit & milk.

Friday, Nov. 22 Pizza, side salad, fruit & milk.