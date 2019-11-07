School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Nov. 11 NO SCHOOL
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 Cereal with yogurt, apple, fruit juice, & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 Mini waffles, applesauce, fruit juice & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 14 Mini Cinni’s, bananas, fruit juice & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 15 Sausage biscuit, bananas, fruit juice & milk.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Nov. 11 NO SCHOOL
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 Chicken strips with focaccia bread, mozzarella dunkers, crispito, cobb salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamon apples, & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 Chicken patty, meatloaf, turkey and cheese sandwich, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, pineapple, hot roll & milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 Cheeseburger, scrambled eggs with pancakes and syrup, pizza munchables, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 15 Super nachos, hot dog with mac and cheese, chicken salad sandwich, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, tropical fruit & milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Nov. 11 Italian calzone, BBQ chicken pizza, extreme cheese pizza, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, club sandwich, strawberry/cucumber/chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese roll up, mac and cheese bar, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit, mandarin oranges & milk.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 White chicken chili with cornbread, taco pizza, Italian sub, corn dog, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, baked potato bar with focaccia bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamon apples & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 Chicken patty with hot roll, spicy chicken patty with hot roll, bacon chicken ranch pizza, vegetarian sub, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club,
- Greek salad with focaccia bread, roasted veggie pita, pasta bar with Italian bread, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix & milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 Scrambled eggs with pancakes, buffalo chicken pizza, bacon chicken ranch pizza, Italian sub, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Thai chili noodle salad, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 15 Super nachos, Hawaiian pizza, taco pizza, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, buffalo chicken wrap, seven layer dip, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, tropical fruit & milk.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Nov. 11 Italian calzone, BBQ chicken pizza extreme cheese pizza, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, club sandwich, strawberry/cucumber/chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese roll up, mac and cheese bar, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges & milk.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 White chicken chili with cornbread, taco pizza, Italian sub, corn do, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, baked potato bar with focaccia bread, fresh garden salad steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamon apples, & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 Chicken patty with hot roll, spicy chicken patty with hot roll, bacon chicken ranch pizza, vegetarian sub, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, Greek salad with focaccia bread, roasted veggie pita, pasta bar with Italian bread, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix & milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 Scrambled eggs with pancakes, buffalo chicken pizza, bacon chicken ranch pizza, Italian sub, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Thai chili noodle salad, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears & milk.
- Friday Nov. 15 Super nachos, Hawaiian pizza taco pizza popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, buffalo chicken wrap, seven layer dip, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, tropical fruit & milk.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Nov. 11 NO SCHOOL
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice & milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 Biscuit, gravy, sausage patty, fruit, juice & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 15 Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice & milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Nov. 11 NO SCHOOL
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 Chicken nuggets, tator tots, baked beans, fruit, juice & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, roll & milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 Frito pie, grilled cheese, corn, fruit, & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 15 Pizza, salad w/tomatoes, peas, banana & milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Nov. 11 Breakfast bake, hashbrown, fruit & milk.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 Peanut butter French toast, strawberry topping, sausage link & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 Breakfast burrito, juice & milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 Blueberry pancake, sausage link, juice & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 15 Biscuit, gravy or sausage, juice & milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Monday, Nov. 11 Chicken pot pie, fruit & milk.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 Spaghetti with meat, side salad, fruit & milk.
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, side salad, fruit & milk.
- Thursday, Nov. 14 Beef enchilada, veggie rice, fruit & milk.
- Friday, Nov. 15 Pizza, side salad, fruit & milk.