Route A South of Marshfield in Webster County Will Close Dec 2-5 for Drain Pipe Project

Route A south of Marshfield, between Farmland Road and Route FF in Webster County will close Dec. 2-5 for a drain pipe replacement project. At the site, MoDOT crews will replace the deteriorating pipes underneath the road, with work scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

Work locations will change each day, with road closure impacted by where the crews are working.

Drivers, however, will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone. Travel through the work zone will not be allowed.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as no signed detours are planned. Electronic message boards located near the work site will alert to any changes in the work schedule.