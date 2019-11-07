Roberts Family Holds Reunion

Submitted by Tommy Roberts

The relatives of James Wesley Roberts and George Allen Roberts met for a family reunion on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Those present from Mabel (Roberts) Whitaker Lambeth line were Hi Lambeth, Bobbie (Lambeth) Comer and Sandra (Lambeth) Ross; Trudy (Boggs) Sherman, Steve Crocker, Elena Brown and Erika Brown.

Those present from Willard Roberts line were George and Marian Roberts, Vanessa (Roberts) Brandon and Dale Brandon, and Howard and Donna Roberts.

From the line of Erma (Roberts) Ewing were JoAnn (Ewing) Pierce, Larry Pierce and Kenny Pierce.

Present from Glesco Roberts were Janice (Roberts) Jenkins Keith, and Denny Roberts.

Those present from the Claudia (Roberts) Lawrence line were Sue (Lawrence) McIntosh and Robert McIntosh.

There from the Floyd Roberts line were Judith (Roberts) Clemans, Sammy Clemans, Jack and Stacey Clemans, Jacqueline Clemans, Greyson Clemans, and Sophie Norwine; Tommy Roberts, Travis and Rosey Roberts, Terry Roberts, Darlene Meyers, Donell (Roberts) Kroutil and Riley Kroutil; Buddy Roberts, Thomas Baird IV and Tanner Baird.

Stopping by to visit with the family was Vicki (Pierce) Yeary.

A lot of visiting was done, a lot of food consumed and many pictures were taken.